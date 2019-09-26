Don’t poo-poo the world’s rarest brew at charity event in Wigan

Charitable punters might be “dung-founded” to discover what’s being offered up on a fund-raising drinks menu.

For a key component in one of the world’s most expensive coffees to be served at Holland Hall for a good cause is going to be...elephant poo!

The Up Holland venue is hosting one of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events tomorrow but is making sure that it will be more memorable than most.

For it will be auctioning off sips of the world’s rarest coffee, which is made from beans recovered from elephant droppings in Thailand.

Holland Hall Hotel and event sponsors Brodies Tea and Coffee have sourced enough of the “Black Ivory” coffee for just four espresso-sized cups, which sell for upwards of £50 each in the world’s top hotels and restaurants.

“We’re going to auction off tastes of the world’s most expensive coffee - but there’s a catch, and it’s a big one.

The world’s most expensive coffee is made from coffee beans which have been recovered from elephant poo in Surin, Thailand,” said Bill Kenyon of Holland Hall.

“We acquired ours at a market rate of around £700 per kilo, but could only get around 35 grams.

Only 150 kilos is released to the likes of the world’s best hotels and Michelin Star restaurants annually.

“It is ethically and socially-responsibly produced, benefiting both the elephants and the families who collect and process the beans.”

The coffee is produced by villagers and students recovering the beans from elephant droppings.

“The elephants eat coffee bean cherries in a sanctuary as part of a mixed natural diet,” said Mr Kenyon.

“The beans, which take between 12 and 72 hours to pass through the elephant’s system, take on a burnt and bitterness-free taste with ‘hints of chocolate, malt, spice and grass’.

“The UK is divided into people who have and have not been touched by the effects of cancer.

“I wish nobody to be touched by it, but we all need to ensure more understanding of how it impacts, and, crucially, help Macmillan help those living with it.”

For a chance of this rare experience, come along to the hotel on Lafford Lane between 11.30am and 3.30pm.

Minimum donations of £2.50 will be accepted. All profits will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.