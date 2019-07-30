Donation boost for Wigan's veterans

A donation will help veterans stay sociable at the Wigan Borough Armed Forces HQ.

The Armed Forces HQ was struggling to get elderly veterans around the centre and were in desperate need of a wheelchair.

So Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s armed forces champion Lesley Holding worked with occupational therapist Rachael Bridge from the trust’s wheelchair service to source one.

Sumed International Ltd, which is based in Glossop and manufactures, supplies and supports a range of medical equipment and devices into the NHS, kindly offered to donate a wheelchair to help veterans get around the centre.

The donation took place following a veteran’s breakfast which is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the centre for veterans, their families, and members of the community.

Lesley said: “This is a really great example of partnership working from within the trust and a local business working together with the community.

“As a veteran-aware hospital we aim to do all we can to ensure veterans and those actively serving receive all the support they can so I’m really pleased we could help out with this.”

The work the centre does is particularly important to Sue Shearer, activity co-ordinator at the Armed Forces HQ, having served for 13 years in military intelligence herself and her husband serving 25 years’ service.

Sue, who works closely with Lesley, said: “Getting this wheelchair will make a massive difference every time it is used.

“Our aim is to bring the community and veterans together and this wheelchair will help us to do this even more.”

Helen Davies, area sales manager for Sumed International, said; “This is a worthwhile cause and will make a big difference to a lot of people’s lives.

“Being asked to donate one of our wheelchairs was an opportunity for both myself and the company to become involved in this fantastic community venture.”