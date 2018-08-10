Drag queen in "adult" panto on iconic Northern stage

An international drag queen who began his career in Blackpool has come “full circle”, appearing on one of the town’s main stages more than four decades later.

Chris D’Bray, from Scholes, is appearing as the Godmother “Good Fairy Ru” in the adult version of Dick Whittington (Carry on Whittington) on Blackpool’s North Pier Theatre.

The entertainer, first started in show-business 41 years ago in 1977 as a Bluecoat at Pontins and has years later, just months before celebrating 20 years as a drag queen in the Blackpool scene, has returned to the nostalgic scene to perform once more.

“I never though that all these years later I’d be playing on the main theatres in Blackpool where some of the ‘Greats’ of the entertainment industry have played,” he said. “I have so many memories of coming to Blackpool when I was a child and watching the shows in the theatres and now I’m performing in one of them. Who’d have thought.

“And, I’m following in the footsteps of some of the greats of the entertainment industry as well as famous Wiganers such as George Formby, Frank Randle etc. “Also, The North Pier theatre is where Sooty and Sweep where born too. How iconic to be working there with a fab cast, stage crew and production company.”

The pantomime, produced by Touring Pantos, is strictly for over 18s due to its risque nature. It is running at the North Pier Theatre every Thursday in August at 8pm.

Chris added: “Some of the script might make Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown blush. But, it’s all good fun and tongue in cheek comedy which goes just a tad beyond sea-side postcard humour and has great music.”

To book tickets visit ticketsource.co.uk/blackpoolpiers or call 01253 623304.