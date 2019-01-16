Dramatic scenes as car ploughs into house on Wigan street

Emergency services had to cordon off a Wigan street after a car ploughed into the front of a house in a dramatic incident.





Debris was left strewn all over the pavement on Moss Street in Springfield following the crash, which happened shortly before 2.55pm on Wednesday.

The silver Peugeot hatchback came to rest protruding from the front of the terraced property, which sustained heavy damage from the impact.

Luckily the elderly woman who was driving the car was not seriously hurt and managed to get out before the fire service arrived.

She was assessed at the scene by paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) but did not need to go to hospital.

Fire crews, including a specialist technical response unit, were at the scene for several hours.

They removed the car from the front of the house and then had to shore it up to make it as safe as possible.

No-one was trapped inside the house and there were no other injuries.

Gary Achilles was passing the scene shortly after the incident and captured some of the emergency services' work and the chaotic scenes on camera.

He said: "The car was half way into the house and all the front had gone. It looked like the fire crews were trying to prop it up to stop it all collapsing."