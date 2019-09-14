Driver abandons crashed car just before it bursts into flames in Wigan

There were dramatic scenes as a car crashed into a van and a garden fence, before bursting into flames.

The Ford Focus hit the stationary van on Beech Hill Avenue, in Beech Hill, at 11.55pm on Friday.

The driver got out of the car, locked the door and left, before the vehicle set alight as a result of the collision.

Firefighters from Wigan attended and had to smash windows to get into the vehicle, as they were initially told someone was trapped inside.

They put out the blaze, which involved the engine compartment and front passenger compartment of the car, and put smoke alarms in nearby houses.

The van was also damaged in the crash.

Police officers and the ambulance service were also called to the incident.

An investigation into the collision has been launched and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.