Driver fled after crashing car into lamp post on Wigan road

An investigation has been launched after a car crashed into a lamp post in the early hours, before the driver fled.



Police were called to Warrington Road, in Spring View, at 1.45am on Thursday to reports of the collision.

The car was badly damaged in the crash

A spokesman said: "Police were called to reports that a black Volkswagen Golf had collided with a lamp post on Warrington Road in Wigan.

"Officers attended but the occupants had fled the vehicle prior to police arrival.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 7953 or 101, quoting incident number 203 of December 19.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.