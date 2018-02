Two people have been arrested for fleeing the scene after crashing into a garden in Standish.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Almond Brook Road, Standish, at around noon today (Sunday February 25).

On arrival they found a black BMW had crashed through several garden walls on the street.

Enquiries established that a driver and another person had ran from the scene.

They were later located and arrested and were taken to hospital for their injuries to be assessed.