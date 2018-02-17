Driver freed from overturned car after Wigan town centre crash

A driver had to be freed from his car which had flipped on its roof following a collision.



The male was driving along Park Road in Wigan today (Saturday, February 17) at around 4.20pm, when he turned the corner and collided with a parked car and overturned.

The parked car was shunted onto the pavement but luckily there were no pedestrians walking past at the time.

A host of emergency services were called to the scene, including firefighters, paramedics, police. An air ambulance was even dispatched to the scene, landing on the nearby bowling green, but thankfully was not called into action.

A fire crew from Wigan station used cutting gear to free the man from the overturned car, using a spine board to get him out as a precaution. He suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Wigan Infirmary in an ambulance.

The road was closed while police conducted an investigation into the collision.