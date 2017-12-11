Drunken teen’s dock apology

A teenager apologised to magistrates after drinking lager and breaching the peace.

Police were called over concerns for 18-year-old Chloe Allmark, of Walpole Avenue, Worsley Mesnes. While officers spoke to her parents, who had not heard from her, they were contacted to say Allmark was at the McDonald’s restaurant where she worked.

Wigan magistrates heard she was in a “very intoxicated, dishevelled state” and had alcohol with her.

Police took her home, but she was “abusive” and would not get out of the van.

The court was told her stepfather feared she would damage their home, so officers felt they had no choice but to arrest her.

The student apologised to justices for breaching the peace, said she believed she had lost her job, and agreed to be bound over to the sum of £50 for 12 months.