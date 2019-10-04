Ducks hit by fatal disease at Wigan park

The town hall has confirmed that dozens of ducks found dead at a Wigan nature reserve were killed by a disease.



An investigation into the plight which has hit Orrell Park’s waterfowl population is ongoing, however Wigan Council has revealed that avian botulism is believed to be the culprit.

Residents have been raising concerns about the deaths of “around 50” ducks and geese since earlier this year, with reports coming in thick and fast over the summer.

A preliminary report from the Animal and Plant Health Agency back in July determined that bird flu was not to blame for the mysterious deaths.

After testing six ducks found at the site it was determined that there was no food in any of the birds’ gizzards, ruling out initial fears that they had been poisoned.

Tests have also been done for a range of avian influenza related viruses and the West Nile virus.

The agency’s report suggested avian botulism may be responsible for killing the birds due to the lack of lesions on the bodies, which has since been confirmed by the council.

Penny McGinty, Wigan Council’s assistant director of corporate contracts and assets, said: “We haven’t been made aware of any recent deaths of ducks.

“A recent investigation led by DEFRA confirmed recent deaths during the end of summer was due to avian botulism.

“This occurs naturally when the weather is dry and water levels drop making the soil at the floor bed, where the clostridium bacteria lies, available to the ducks.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and we would ask members of the public to make us aware if they do find more dead ducks at the site, so that we can ensure they are appropriately disposed of and we can investigate the cause further.”

APHA is still continuing its investigation, although has not specified what else it may be looking for.

Anthony Rhead, a local resident, discovered six geese last week whilst out with his grandchildren in the area.

“I took my grandkids around the ‘resi’ as usual,” he said. “What a shock. No ducks, no geese, no water hens.

“My little grandson was very upset when he saw the geese dead in the water.

“He had me pulling them out with my dog lead as we thought they could poison the water.

“There seems to be some problem with the water park once again, we are hearing about 50 ducks found dead and two lovely dogs dying.”