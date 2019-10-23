Duo seriously injured in car crash after trying to evade police

Police are appealing for information following a road smash which left two men with serious injuries.



Shortly before 11pm on Tuesday 22 October 2019, police attempted to stop a black Ford Mondeo on Atherton Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash last night

The vehicle turned left onto Liverpool Road towards Platt Bridge and shortly afterwards the vehicle left the carriageway and struck a tree.

The driver, a man in his 30s, and a passenger, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Firefighters were called to the scene to free the trapped passengers, and used cutting equipment to pry apart the wrecked car and free the occupants, who were taken to hospital where both remain.

Police are appealing for information following the collision.

Constable Darren White of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “While this collision occurred late at night, it was on a relatively busy road and we believe there may be witnesses who can assist our investigation.

“Did you see the Mondeo in the minutes before the collision, or perhaps you have dash-cam footage that may help us piece together the events leading up to this incident. If so, please get in touch.”

Police can be contacted on 0161 856 4741. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.