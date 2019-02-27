Dynamite Kid to be honoured in Wigan

The nephews of a world-famous wrestler will honour him in an all-star memorial event in Wigan next month.

Pro-wrestlers from across the globe will enter the ring at Golborne Catholic Club, to battle it out in a special memorial trophy in honour of the “Dynamite Kid”.

The Dynamite Kid

Tom Billington - the ‘Dynamite Kid’ and former tag-team partner of Davey Boy Smith - died on his 60th birthday on December 5 last year.

Dynamite, who was born and lived in Golborne, became a worldwide wrestling star in the 1980s, when he and Davey Boy were among the top tag teams in the world.

His nephews, Mark and Thomas Billington aka the “Dynamic Duo” are also billed for the all-star lineup after making their debut at Ormskirk Civic Hall earlier this month.

Marty Jones, seven times World of Sport wrestling champion, said that it is the “perfect” way to remember the star.

Marty Jones (top right) with Mark Billington snr and the Dynamic Duo

“The response has been fantastic,” he said.“It’s going to be a sell-out.

“The Dynamic Duo will be there, following the legacy of their late great uncle.”

For the past year, the pair have been training with Marty at his training gym the “Squared Circle Academy” in Oldham.

He organised the event after visiting Golborne Catholic Club for his old friend’s funeral.

“His nephews live about 100 yards from the club,” he said.

“That’s how this all started. He was one of the biggest names in the business and the venue just seemed ideal to remember him.

“Wigan is known world-wide. It’s synonymous with pro-wrestling.

“Billy Riley had his famous gym, anyone in the wrestling world would say Wigan is famous for rugby league, and wrestling.”

The event will take place at Golborne Catholic Club on Saturday, March 30.

For tickets call Marty on 07751 978593. Ringside seats have already sold out but general seating admission is still available for £5.