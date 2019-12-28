Eco activists say Wigan Council must prioritise environmental action

Environmental campaigners have clashed with Wigan Council over the town hall’s actions since declaring a climate emergency.

The local authority says it has taken 10 different steps since committing to taking urgent green action back in July.

An Extinction Rebellion protest outside Barclays in Wigan town centre in 2019

The council believes this can be achieved by promoting a move to a circular economy, boosting household waste recycling rates to 65 per cent over the next 15 years and ensuring the borough produces less waste overall.

However, Wigan’s branch of radical campaign group Extinction Rebellion (XR) is unimpressed by the council’s first steps, calling the plans so far unveiled “neither ambitious nor radical enough”.

Green activists say the issue is clearly not a high enough priority as there is not even a mention of the climate emergency and declaration on the council’s website and described the town hall’s timetable for change as “woefully inadequate”.

The local authority stressed its desire to become greener and urged Wigan’s residents to play a full part in moving towards a more sustainable future.

Campaigners are urging the town hall to take more action on climate change

Paul Barton, Wigan Council’s director for environment, said: “The council declared a climate emergency this year as we recognise the vital importance of addressing and tackling environmental challenges head on.

“There is no quick fix and by declaring a climate emergency we are committed to finding sustainable solutions for now and our future generations.

“We are working hard on a range of interventions and initiatives which will help Wigan achieve progressive green ambitions.

“As part of the Deal 2030, we want residents, businesses and particularly our young people to be an active voice and join us on this transformative journey.”

In its climate emergency declaration the council said it would aspire to be carbon neutral by 2038 or sooner and would work with Greater Manchester stakeholders.

However, that timetable has been roundly dismissed by XR Wigan as nowhere near urgent enough for the current environmental situation.

An XR Wigan spokesperson said: “We were pleased that Wigan Council declared a climate emergency in July and support their commitment to finding sustainable solutions for now and our future generations.

“However, we are concerned that their plans are neither ambitious nor radical enough to meet the scale of the challenge posed by the climate and ecological emergency that we face.

“Business as usual has led to this crisis and we cannot expect to solve it by incremental changes as we have run out of time.

“We need to take emergency action and we should set our mission on what is scientifically necessary, not on what is deemed politically and economically feasible.”

The council says it has already done nearly a dozen things related to the environment since July, with some of these being the introduction of new measures and others being the announcement of the start of more long-term projects. They are:

Working to develop an environmental strategy to be launched early next year, including a new litter strategy for the borough.

Investing in walking and cycling infrastructure including opening the improved Bridgewater Canal Towpath.

Supporting the development of Greater Manchester’s clean air plan.

Bringing out an anti-idling campaign getting parents to turn off their engines outside schools.

Taking part in the Big Climate Fightback initiative which includes supporting the Woodland Trust to supply 500 free trees to volunteers and communities groups and planting 1,200 saplings at Bickershaw Country Park.

Planning for the Makerfield depot to become carbon-neutral in the next 18 months.

Working to make the vehicle fleet fully air quality compliant by the end of 2021.

Recruiting the town hall’s first air quality officer to spearhead environmental efforts.

Organising an eco-schools conference which brought together pupils to learn about pollution, the green challenge facing us and why they should take an interest.

Accelerating an eco-schools focus in the council’s food service, with provider Metrofresh minimising single-use plastics use and trying to source compostable or recyclable packaging where possible.

The council also said that between 2017 and 2018 it had improved the borough’s recycling rate from 42 per cent to 53 per cent while also stopping 9,000 tons of plastic going in landfill.

XR Wigan, though, has its own strong ideas about the steps the council should be taking immediately.

The spokesperson said: “As a first step, the council should tell the truth and convey the scale of the problem we face to its own staff and to the public of Wigan.

“At present, a search for ‘climate emergency’ on the council website yields no results! Climate and ecological concerns need to be top priority in everything that the council does. Every page of the website should highlight the emergency.

“Secondly, the council needs to act now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025. Aiming for 2038 is a woefully inadequate strategy.

“This is a global issue and the council needs to look beyond the borough boundaries. A few examples of necessary, urgent action are divest from fossil fuel companies and the banks which fund them, launch a massive drive to produce renewable energy via wind turbines on all appropriate sites and solar panels on every suitable roof, start an immediate drive to insulate all social housing to the highest standards and replace gas boilers with low-carbon alternatives, do much more to encourage walking and cycling, ensure all buses and trains are powered by renewable electricity and install many charging points for electric cars and establish community schemes to restore and extend crucial habitat such as woodlands, wetlands, hedgerows and verges.

“Finally, in order to ensure the widest possible support for the radical changes needed, the council should create and be led by the decisions of a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice.

“As an example of a more appropriate response, we would point to the recent announcement by Oxford City Council of a £19m climate emergency budget and the document of actions local authorities can take published by Friends of the Earth.”