Economy boost for Wigan as roadworks get well under way

Work on Wigan’s A49 link road is progressing well and on schedule, with the local community also benefiting from the major Wigan highways project, engineering chiefs say.

Contractor Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is close to completing two of the three new bridges, with beams scheduled to be lifted into place for the final structure, the widening of New Lion bridge, at the end of September.

In addition, the civil engineering company is carrying out earthworks in multiple sections along the route in preparation for installing drainage, kerbing and surfacing.

The family firm, appointed by Wigan Council, has also worked closely with the community surrounding the project to ensure the high-priority scheme provides benefits throughout the construction as well as once it’s finished.

Eryl Evans, contracts manager at Jones Bros, said: “The team have done a fantastic job to stick to the timeline of activity. The completion of the bridges at Scotmans canal and Poolstock Lane will allow us to move materials within the site itself and therefore significantly reduce site traffic on public roads.

“The temporary bridge at Smithy Brook will also be removed and replaced by a footway and cycle bridge as per the design, and the beams for the New Lion bridge are planned to be lifted into place in September.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank motorists, residents and businesses for their cooperation so far, and we will keep them informed as we progress further.

“We recently worked with staff and pupils at Worsley Mesnes Primary School to produce themed construction hoarding displays, resulting in the school being awarded runners-up” in the national Ivor Goodsite competition.

“We’re also passionate about keeping the local community updated with the work, which is why we have hosted three community events for residents to attend to ask questions and meet members of the team.

“The local economy has also been boosted thanks to holding Meet the Buyer events in partnership with Wigan Council. To date, we have spent almost £2m with businesses from across the borough to ensure that this is truly a local project.

“We’re working with K-Pipe, Midi Photography, Paul Blackledge Drilling and TCS Geotechnics Unit to name a few.”

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “Jones Bros have demonstrated tremendous efficiency with this project, working in a timely manner to ensure the road is delivered without delay.

“We’re really happy with their level of engagement with residents and the wider community, which has instilled a sense of ownership and pride in the local area.”

“The A49 link road is a key route for us and will make commuting into the borough for both leisure and work much easier, alleviating traffic on local roads.

“Improving connectivity in this way gives people better access to jobs and can encourage businesses to invest in the borough, which is another of our key priorities.”

The A49 link road will connect Warrington Road in Goose Green to Westwood Way, Chapel Lane junction and the town centre. The road passes over busy Poolstock Lane and aims to relieve congestion on the road.

The scheme, has been made possible through funding support from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s Growth Deal pot, which is managed by Transport for Greater Manchester.