Appleby Court residents meet for 'cuddle hour' with Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery

Appleby Court residents had a special visit from Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery to build bonds with the older generation and tackle isolation. The cuddle hour proved successful as one resident said: "The most important thing in life is to be loved and children have such a pure and positive love. To find a child’s hand in yours is one of the most moving things that can happen to you." See last week's Class Act: Children at Hope Early Years Centre get creative with pancakes and paint

Children and residents enjoy each other's cuddles and company.

Jess Lyon, the nursery manager, said: "As we are facing an epidemic of loneliness in old age, the nursery children regularly visit the local care homes, engaging in the wider community."

It is a Hygge, pronounced Hoogah, nursery and derives from the Danish art of creating joy in the small everyday moments.

Children played with toys and instruments.

