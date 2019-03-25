Appleby Court residents meet for 'cuddle hour' with Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery

Appleby Court residents had a special visit from Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery to build bonds with the older generation and tackle isolation. The cuddle hour proved successful as one resident said: "The most important thing in life is to be loved and children have such a pure and positive love. To find a child’s hand in yours is one of the most moving things that can happen to you." See last week's Class Act: Children at Hope Early Years Centre get creative with pancakes and paint
