Children meet Appleby Court residents for an intergenerational cuddle hour.

Appleby Court residents meet for 'cuddle hour' with Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery

Welcome to our weekly picture special, Class Act, featuring some of the borough's young students at nursery or school.

Appleby Court residents had a special visit from Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery to build bonds with the older generation and tackle isolation. The cuddle hour proved successful as one resident said: "The most important thing in life is to be loved and children have such a pure and positive love. To find a child’s hand in yours is one of the most moving things that can happen to you." See last week's Class Act: Children at Hope Early Years Centre get creative with pancakes and paint

Children and residents enjoy each other's cuddles and company.
Jess Lyon, the nursery manager, said: "As we are facing an epidemic of loneliness in old age, the nursery children regularly visit the local care homes, engaging in the wider community."
It is a Hygge, pronounced Hoogah, nursery and derives from the Danish art of creating joy in the small everyday moments.
Children played with toys and instruments.
