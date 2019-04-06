Change of plan for council drop-in events over Wigan UTC closure

The council has announced it is changing the arrangements for meeting pupils and parents about the closure of Wigan UTC.

Those affected by the facility shutting at the end of August can now meet town hall and UTC staff at the Parson's Walk technical college at 9.30am on Tuesday (April 9).

Related: Wigan UTC will close as low student numbers are unviable



The sessions will support students on next steps following the announcement of the in principle closure by Wigan UTC and the Department for Education.

The council was originally going to hold sessions at Wigan and Leigh College on Monday and Tuesday but these have now been cancelled.

Wigan UTC is an independent technical college for teenagers between 14 and 19 and was intended to provide a much more practical, work-based approach to education.

The Northern Schools Trust, though, said low pupil numbers over several years meant it had become financially unviable.