Children at Hope Early Years Centre based at Hope School have been cooking up a storm as they made and decorated their own pancakes. Some of the little ones put pen to paper instead and showed off their paintings and doodles. Read more Class Act features: Library revamp turns the page to a new chapter at Garrett Hall Primary School // Gardening at Brooklands Hindley Market Street Nursery

Pupils from Hope School and College, Marus Bridge, enjoy activities including pancake making and pancake painting. DH jpimedia Buy a Photo

