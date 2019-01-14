Class act - pupils enjoy their time at Platt Bridge Primary School
Welcome to our weekly picture special featuring some of the borough's young students at nursery or school.
This week we're at Platt Bridge Primary School. Is your child featured?
Pupils at Platt Bridge Community School have new wicker animals sculptures and have been designing and building houses as part of their projects. Some of the younger pupils enjoy their new outdoor space and playground.
