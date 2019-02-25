Class Act - this is what happy tots get up to at Rosebridge Day Nursery, Ince
Welcome to our weekly picture special featuring some of the borough's young students at nursery or school.
For this week's Class Act we're taking a look at Rosebridge Day Nursery, Ince.
Kids at Rosebridge Day Nursery have been playing with magnets, clay and sand.
MA
jpimedia
