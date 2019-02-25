Class Act - this is what happy tots get up to at Rosebridge Day Nursery, Ince

For this week's Class Act we're taking a look at Rosebridge Day Nursery, Ince.

Kids at Rosebridge Day Nursery have been playing with magnets, clay and sand. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids at Rosebridge Day Nursery have been playing with magnets, clay and sand. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids at Rosebridge Day Nursery have been playing with magnets, clay and sand. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids at Rosebridge Day Nursery have been playing with magnets, clay and sand. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more