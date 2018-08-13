Kick start your dream career at college

Adult learners CAN have it all – if they pick the right place to study

Changing your career is always a big step but if you are ready for your dream job heading back to college could set you on the right course.

Today’s college courses are geared towards ensuring students of every age are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve real results in the job market.

This is even more important for adult learners who may have left a job or have family commitments.

For many, opting for a vocational course such as finance, education or health is the first step towards achieving the career they always wanted.

Amanda Gallagher, 44, decided to change her life and career by signing up to the Access to Higher Education Diploma in Health at Wigan & Leigh College.

A human resource officer from Ashton-in-Makerfield, she has worked since leaving school, alongside raising two children and running her own business.

“I’ve always wanted to work in accident and emergency or theatre,” said Amanda.

“I’d love to become a specialist trauma nurse.

“I didn’t even know where to start until I called the college and they told me about the Access to Higher Education Health Diploma.”

Amanda is on the way to achieving her dream career with an offer to study nursing at Edge Hill University.

According to the latest report on Access to Higher Education Diploma courses, she’s set to join 90 per cent of those with a diploma who went into employment or further study six months after completing their course.

The report, compiled by the QAA and Access to Higher Education, revealed Access to HE Diplomas are offered in a wide range of subjects, including many which support progression into areas with skills shortages.

Almost one third of those choosing this route take up health, public services and care courses.

Wigan & Leigh College, which was recently awarded FE College of Year 2018 by Educate North, has a wide range of vocational, academic and apprenticeship courses to set students on the road to job success.

More than 3,500 adult learners joined the college last year.

Some wanted to fulfil a lifelong ambition, others secure a promotion, change careers, or learn more about their hobby in their spare time, meeting new friends along the way.

Many students study for free, with a range of courses heavily subsidised, depending on circumstances.

