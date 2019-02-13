New recruitment drive to plug the teaching gap

A local teacher has called for more people in the North West to help shape the lives of the next generation by choosing a career in teaching, ahead of a major recruitment event today.

Olivia Howarth is a trainee teacher with Shining Lights Teaching School Alliance, Lancashire and has been teaching at St Joseph’s RC Primary, Wrightington.

She is set to tell visitors to the Train to Teach event in Manchester on Wednesday about the huge impact that teaching can have and the rewards and opportunities the career offers.

The event, organised by the Get Into Teaching campaign from the Department for Education, is part of a series visiting cities and towns across the country this spring in support of a national recruitment drive.

Olivia, who will be sharing her experiences as a teacher with visitors to the event, said: “I’m proud to support the campaign and would urge more people in the North West to consider a career in teaching.

“My favourite part of the job is the feeling of knowing you’re making a difference. There is nothing better than helping a child realise their full potential and knowing that you have made a positive difference to their journey.

“My training has been second to none, the support I have received throughout my entire course has been invaluable. I am constantly learning from amazing teachers who are still within the profession.

“The course provider’s expertise and commitment to producing outstanding teachers is inspiring.”

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “The teaching profession is a great way to make your degree, skills and knowledge really count.

“Knowing every lesson shapes a life is a wonderful feeling – as a teacher you’re inspiring learning, helping children to stand on their own two feet and opening their eyes to what’s possible.

“You’ll start on a competitive salary too, have the opportunity to progress fast and can work anywhere you want to go, whether that is locally or further afield.

“There are no great schools without great teachers – that’s why we’re always looking for people with the passion and potential to teach. I would encourage anyone looking for a truly worthwhile career to come along to Train to Teach in Manchester and find out where teaching could take you.”

At the event, experienced teacher training advisors will be on hand to guide visitors through the training options and next steps. Representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training will also be there with insights into how to make a strong application.

Information will be available about the financial support available – you could receive a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher.

On the day, anyone interested in teaching as a career can also register for an upcoming school open day where they will be able to get a taste of school life, including observing a range of lessons and meeting teachers.

The free Train to Teach event is at The University of Manchester, Barnes Wallis Building, Sackville Street Campus, today from 3pm to 7pm. Applications for teacher training starting this September are now open. To see an Every Lesson Shapes a Life video, visit wigantoday.