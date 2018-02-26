Passengers on track to view works of art

Commuters travelling through the borough have had their journey brightened up by the stunning photography of local pupils.

Art work has been installed at Wigan Wallgate, Pemberton, Orrell, Upholland and Rainford, as part of the Trailblazers project.

The project involved students travelling the line, taking photographs that represent their views and perceptions of rail travel, and visiting locations that could encourage their peers to travel by rail.

The pictures taken were used to create artwork which is on display at every station, from Wigan Wallgate to Moorfields in Liverpool.

The work promotes safe and responsible use of the line for other young people, as well as giving them locations to visit that provide free or discounted youth activities, including the town’s Wigan Youth Zone.

Daisy Chapman-Chamberlain, Community Rail Educator for Community Rail Lancashire, said: “The fundamental idea behind the project is that people who travel by rail should really have brighter and more welcoming stations.

“Rather than doing the ‘railways are dangerous’ type of thing, we thought we should focus on teaching them to use railways to reach fantastic locations.

The idea was to promote a safe travel ethos and promote these different locations that are free or a very low cost to young people, which they can all use the railways to reach.”

She added: “The idea behind the artwork was that, by using the medium of photography, every single young person would be able to take part and create something artistic. Every participant has had at least two photos used.”

A whole range of different photos are on display, including selfies, snaps from inside carriages and even arty, angled shots of stations.

Wigan schools interested in taking part in any rail activities are welcome to contact info@downtheline.org.uk for more information.