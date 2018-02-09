Pupils remember tragic Wigan teen

School pupils have performed a special show to mark the first anniversary of the death of a popular teenager

Cameron Chadwick, 15, died on February 7 last year after a motorbike accident.

And fellow year 11 pupils at Dean Trust Wigan wore blue ribbons on Wednesday in his memory.

And on Thursday they entertained 200 people in a special showcase.

Deputy headteacher Anne Herron said: "He has so many friends who are still here and they wanted to do something to remember him."

The show opened with a performance of Beautiful Girls, by Sean Kingston, which was Cameron’s favourite song and performed by the school choir at his funeral. It was followed by a variety of songs, music and dance performances by pupils.

Among them were singer Jake McKechnie, a pupil who took part in ITV’s The Voice Kids UK last year.

The show was a sell-out and tickets had been reserved for Cameron’s family.

Mrs Herron said: "It’s something we hoped would be a really positive event and help everyone involved, because it’s still really raw."

Proceeds were donated to Cameron’s Legacy, an appeal set up in his memory to raise money for somewhere for people aged 11 to 17 to go and a multi-use games area.

Mrs Herron said pupils and staff had fond memories of Cameron, who lived in Norley.

"I think what everyone remembers about Cameron is his smile and his sense of fun and what a thoroughly decent young man he was.

"He was a pleasure to have in the school," she said.

"The impact it has had has been devastating on the children. We have had a lot of support in place for them."

She said the school had worked with the education psychology service, a school counsellor and children’s advocate had supported pupils, and staff were available to speak to pupils.

Members of the Orrell school are determined to remember Cameron, who would have been in year 11 now.

There are plans to honour him at the leavers’ celebration and prom.

Mrs Herron said: "He will be remembered at the prom and all the events. We will keep doing this for him and for his friends, because we think it’s really important."