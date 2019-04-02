The Wigan Observer and Wigan Post's Education Awards 2019

The Wigan Observer and Wigan Post Education Awards 2019 will celebrate primary and secondary education in the Wigan Borough.

Sponsored by Wigan and Leigh College, the awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the

area.

The campaign will recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

Each category has its own criteria for nomination, which you can see on these here.

We are inviting our readers to be actively involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates.

The awards are a fitting way to celebrate the quality and diversity of education and students that exist across this part of the borough. The awards are

designed not just to reward high achievement, but to also recognise the efforts of all levels and sectors of the education system.

We want as many nominations as possible so we can honour schools and individuals and celebrate the undoubted young talent that exists in our area.

But for people to get the recognition they deserve we need you to tell us about them.

So please get nominating now and help make our special awards evening an event to be remembered.

To nominate a school, pupil, teacher or member of staff couldn’t be easier.

Simply email your nomination to: competitions@lancspublications.co.uk or click here.

Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating, explain in no more than 250

words why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number.

Closing date for nominations is Friday 10th May 9am. All finalists will be invited to a prestigious presentation evening, where the winners will be announced.

The awards presentation evening will be at the Wigan and Leigh College on Tuesday 11 th June.

The Awards are open to primary and secondary schools only. Sixth forms and nurseries are not eligible for this competition.

About our sponsor:

Wigan and Leigh College has a proud history of serving the community and working with students and schools throughout the borough. This has been

achieved through exceptional teaching, support and guidance over an extensive range of academic, technical, vocational, apprenticeships and

higher education courses.

Partner schools and colleges work strongly together across the borough to secure outstanding futures for young people. This is through the delivery of

careers education information advice and guidance so that young people are fully informed and aware of the opportunities available to them as they progress on their educational journey and into amazing careers.

Whilst at College, we provide opportunities for our students to reach their potential and develop their skills through high quality vocational teaching with

industry experienced staff and the very best state of the art facilities. This combination means that our students progress onto university or apprenticeships with the highest academic skills, along with those that employers really need.

Education has the power to transform lives, so it is an honour to sponsor these awards. To be a central part of the celebrations is a proud moment in

the College’s history.