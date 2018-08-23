VIDEO: Council's praise after GCSE success for pupils in Wigan Borough

More than 3,000 young people across Wigan Borough will receive their long-anticipated GCSE results today - ​and early indications show there are many positive outcomes for both pupils and their schools.



Our video shows pupils at Shevington High School receiving their results this morning.

Pupils from Shevington High School open their GCSE results at the school

Overall, the initially reported detail shows that schools have maintained the number of students attaining a strong pass in English and in mathematics separately, but that there is an increase in the percentage of children achieving a strong pass in the combined English and mathematics measure.



The GCSE examination structure continues to undergo significant changes with the alterations to exam structure and grading introduced for English and mathematics last year now rolled out across the majority of other examination subjects.



These GCSEs have been graded on the new 9 to 1 scale with all other GSCE subjects following suit in 2019.



Under this new system, students with a Grade 4 will have achieved a ‘standard pass’ whilst those with a Grade 5 will have achieved a ‘strong pass’. A Grade 4 or above will be equivalent to a previous Grade C and above and will continue to have currency for individual pupils as they progress to further study and employment.



Councillor Jenny Bullen, portfolio holder for children and young people, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the young people who have worked very hard for these great GCSE results.



“We have high expectations for what our young people can achieve here in Wigan Borough and this is based on the ambition our students have demonstrated in their work towards today’s outcomes, together with the commitment of our teachers and the support of their parents.



“I would like to thank them all for their hard work and support in these achievements.



“We know that not everything is straightforward for everyone and for any young person who did not achieve the results they expected, please be assured you are not alone, there is a wide range of support available to assist you including that available directly from your school or college.”



Wigan Council has free advice available through the Aspiring Futures team. Advisers will also be based in the Wigan Life Centre and the Life Centre in Leigh, now based in Leigh library, if young people wish to come down and speak to them.



There will also be two further events to discuss training, education or career options. These take place in Wigan Town Centre on Standishgate on Friday 25th August from 12pm-3pm and in Leigh Town Centre on Bradshawgate on Tuesday 28th August from 12-3pm.



There is also a NHS Public Health Traineeship event, being held at Wigan and Leigh College on Wednesday 29th August from 10am.



The Aspiring Futures team can also be contacted on Aspiring.Futures@wigan.gov.uk or 01942 828801.

