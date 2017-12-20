We feed over 100 primary schools every Christmas

If you’re fretting about how dry your Christmas turkey might be - or whether the brussel sprouts could end up as hard as bullets - spare a little thought for the chefs at Metrofresh.



For the borough council’s school meals caterer has to provide festive fare for more than 100 primary and special schools, and 18 high schools, every December.

School cook Julie Wilson and her assistant Rachel Littler with some of their festive fare

Not only was a turkey dinner and all the trimmings on offer for thousands of pupils but there’s always a vegetarian option, as well as the task of catering for a myriad of dietary needs.

Our photographer Michelle Adamson went behind the scenes for the Christmas meal at Woodfield Primary in Wigan, where staff, youngsters and governors were really getting into the swing of things.

School cook Julie Wilson and her assistant Rachel Littler, as well as pulling together the yuletide treat, were dressed in festive garb.

And their efforts were certainly appreciated by everyone at the Wigan Lane school, following on from a series of themed feasts staged throughout the year.

Pupils at Woodfield tuck in

Headteacher Julie Charnley said: "Julie and Rachel produced some lovely delicacies for our meal and they always go the extra mile. Everyone was talking about how nice it was.

"We have a number of children with their our dietary requirements and they always bear that in mind with their menus. Julie always talks with our parents, about what to include, and we have a great working relationship with Metrofresh."