Wigan and Leigh secondary schools' league tables revealed - how did your school score?



Here are the results for schools in the Wigan borough, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A*-C. The Department of Education is measuring schools by 'Progress 8' - which is the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores'.

1. Atherton Community High School Number of pupils: 385, Progress 8 measure: -0.8, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 40% other Buy a Photo

2. Bedford High School Number of pupils: 926, Progress 8 measure: -0.56, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 52% other Buy a Photo

3. Cansfield High School Number of pupils: 961, Progress 8 measure: -0.5, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56% other Buy a Photo

4. Dean Trust Number of pupils: 961, Progress 8 measure: -0.5, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56% other Buy a Photo

View more