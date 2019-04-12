Wigan school mourns as science teacher who was taken in ill in class dies

A Wigan teacher who collapsed in front of his pupils earlier this month has lost his battle for life.



Tributes today flooded in for Deanery High School science specialist Joe Nolan who died in hospital on Thursday.

The chemistry teacher had been taken ill during morning registration on April 1, young pupils went for help and he was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital by paramedics.

The Frog Lane school was closed for the day after the incident left many staff and pupils in shock.

Thereafter Mr Nolan's condition appeared to have stabilised and last Friday it was decided that an already planned non-uniform day should be dedicated to raising funds for the North West Air Ambulance that came to his aid.

But his health deteriorated and departing Deanery headteacher Janice Rowlands on Thursday night had the heartbreaking duty of issuing the following statement: "It is with great sadness that I have to inform parents and pupils that Mr Nolan passed away in hospital this morning.

"I know that all our thoughts and prayers will be with his family.

"A book of condolence will be available for staff and pupils to sign in the school chapel.

"Thank you for all the support and mind messages that we have received over the last week. Mr Nolan will be greatly missed."

The school is of course currently on its Easter break, but the news prompted many tributes.

George Minister said: "Many, many colleagues and pupils over the years have great memories of this man.

"He was a generous, kind man with a great sense of humour and positive outlook.

"A chat with Joe Nolan always left you feeing good. His approach to teaching came from the man himself, not from the latest fad or teaching styles.

"With Joe you were in the company of someone good, someone who genuinely cared about his job and those he taught. I feel privileged to have known him."

Lianne Hilton said: "What sad news, a lovely man. Will be missed by many. Thought are with his family and friends."

Nicole Weaver wrote: "Will be forever missed by all of 2016 leavers what a legend Mr Nolan was, deanery had such an amazing science teacher never failed to make his pupils laugh and brightened every lesson... cared so much about his students progression and success, truly an amazing soul."

And Siobhan Cooper said: "Such sad news, Mr Nolan was one of a kind and by far one of Deanery’s best teachers.

"Thinking of his family and all the staff at this very sad time! Rest in peace Mr Nolan."

