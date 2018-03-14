Wigan school pupils need help to win trip of a lifetime

A class of Wigan primary school pupils could be set to win the trip of a lifetime thanks to one talented young girl.

Orrell Newfold Primary, located on St James’ Road, is the only Wigan school to have been shortlisted in a nation-wide competition from airline company Jet2, who challenged them to promote a holiday park. The youngsters are now relying on a public vote to see them clinch the prize.

Year six pupil Amenda with her winning design

Students in year six submitted entries in the competition, which could see them jetting off to Mallorca for a holiday of fun and learning.

Amenda Pathirajage, 10, was rewarded for her incredible artwork when the school was told that her entry, three hand-drawn posters depicting scenes of the resort, would see them into the final - where they will now compete against four other regional schools for the top prize.

“Amenda is a fantastic drawer,” said Doug Pitts, upper key stage two leader. “Some of the children did videos, others did songs. It would be brilliant, especially for Amenda, if they won. It’s good that her artwork has been recognised and she has impressed so much with just one piece of work.

“Some of the children have never been abroad before so if we win they will have to sort some passports out. It would be fantastic for everyone.”

The competition, which was launched earlier this year, will see nine winning classes and their teachers spend a long weekend in April at Sol Katmandu Park And Resort in Majorca where they will take part in fun educational workshops with celebrity hosts including Dick and Dom.

The workshops will focus on science, history, drama and crafts, as well as giving pupils the chance to experience an overseas school trip.

The school is amongst 45 shortlisted in total from across Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ nine UK bases, with each shortlisted school also receiving £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers.

Orrell students are now up against their peers from Blackley, Waterfoot near Rossendale, Middleton and Preston. Mr Pitts added: “There’s no conflict of interest in voting for us as we are the only school in Wigan who has been shortlisted.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The standard of the entries has been exceptional and I would like to say thank you to all the hundreds of schools that have taken part.

“We have been staggered by the quality and the effort of the work that pupils have produced, however the shortlisted schools across the region have shown creative brilliance and I’d like to congratulate them and wish them good luck in the public vote.”

Vote for Orrell Newfold Community Primary School here