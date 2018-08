St Peter’s High Head Girl, Phoebe Makin, and Head Boy, Joe Riley, got 21 9s GCSEs between them and they’re off to Winstanley College.

Their fantastic performances in scooping straight grade 9s across all of their subjects makes them two of just an estimated 732 to achieve this nationally.

Phoebe and Joe’s results were mirrored by teenagers from schools across the borough with many stories of exceptional efforts and youngsters overcoming difficulties.