We've come up with a list of eateries either being built, in the planning stages or rumoured to be opening some time this year.

1. Primrose Farm, Queen Pit Road The Farmhouse Inns carvery is almost complete and set to open in May

2. Albert's, Standish Adding to their restaurants dotted across Manchester, Albert's are busy at work transforming the building which was once home to The Beeches

3. Plata, Wigan town centre Plata Tapas has a licence request in with Wigan Council and hopes to be open for summer under the arches on Queen Street, providing a range of dishes

4. The Boathouse, Appley Bridge Following its closure last year, owners Star Pubs are on the lookout for new tenants for the canalside restaurant

