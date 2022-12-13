Elderly couple seriously injured in horror collision near Wigan town centre

One source told Wigan Today that the victims – a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s – that they had both suffered fractured spines in the collision on Sovereign Road, Wigan, shortly after noon on Thrusday December 8.

Emergency services did not confirm that claim although a spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said that the pair had complained of back pains and were put on spinal boards.

Sovereign Road, Wigan, where two pensioners were in collision with a car and seriously injured

Wigan Infirmary A&E was also contacted ahead of the ambulance’s arrival which usually means that the injuries need particularly urgent attention.

The NWAS spokeswoman said that paramedics were called to the scene at 12.05pm and that while spinal boards were required to immobilise the patients, they were both conscious and breathing.

And a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 12:08pm on Thursday December 8, GMP were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and two elderly pedestrians.

“NWAS attended the scene and the two pedestrians were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.”