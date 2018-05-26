Elderly man safe after Wigan house fire

A man in his 90s had a lucky escape when smoke alarms alerted him to a blaze in the early hours.

A pan of food caught fire on the gas cooker at the house on Forge Street, Ince, at around 12.30am on Saturday.

Firefighters on Forge Street

The 93-year-old man was alerted by smoke alarms and a neighbour, who also heard the noise, led him to safety.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived and they used a fan to clear smoke from the property.

The pensioner was given a precautionary check by paramedics.

A fire service spokesman said: "Working smoke alarms may have saved his life at that time of night.

"I would always recommend people have working smoke alarms in their property."