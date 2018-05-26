Elderly man safe after Wigan house fire

Firefighters were called at 12.30am
Firefighters were called at 12.30am
Share this article

A man in his 90s had a lucky escape when smoke alarms alerted him to a blaze in the early hours.

A pan of food caught fire on the gas cooker at the house on Forge Street, Ince, at around 12.30am on Saturday.

Firefighters on Forge Street

Firefighters on Forge Street

Other news: More NHS strikes as WWL boss hits back

The 93-year-old man was alerted by smoke alarms and a neighbour, who also heard the noise, led him to safety.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived and they used a fan to clear smoke from the property.

The pensioner was given a precautionary check by paramedics.

A fire service spokesman said: "Working smoke alarms may have saved his life at that time of night.

"I would always recommend people have working smoke alarms in their property."