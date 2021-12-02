Elderly motorist hospitalised after Wigan roundabout smash

Police say that only one vehicle was involved in the collision at the junction of Warrington Road, Manse Gardens and the A49 link road in Goose Green, at 1.15pm on Wednesday December 1.

The wrecked car, bound in police tape, was still sitting on the roundabout 24 hours later, awaiting removal by a breakdown crew.

A spokewoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called at around 1.15pm yesterday to Manse Gardens, Wigan, following a report of a collision involving one vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The battered car sitting on the roundabout

"The driver - a man in his 80s - was taken to hospital as a precaution."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to ring police on 101.