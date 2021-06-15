Elderly woman in serious condition after car overturns in Wigan

Police, paramedics and the fire service were called to Central Park Way, near to the Tesco Extra supermarket, following reports of a road traffic collision shortly after 2.30pm today, June 15.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We have taken a woman approximately in her 70s to hospital in a serious condition. We were called to the scene at 14.33 following reports that a car had overturned.

"Two ambulances, a helimed crew, advanced paramedic and response vehicle all attended."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 2:30pm on Tuesday 15th June, firefighters were called by North West Ambulance Service to attend a road traffic collision involving one car on Central Park Way, Wigan.

“Two fire engines from Wigan and the Technical Rescue Unit from Leigh arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters worked with colleagues from NWAS and Greater Manchester Police to rescue one woman from a vehicle before she was conveyed to hospital by NWAS. Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”