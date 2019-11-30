Elderly woman rescued from canal in Wigan two hours after falling into freezing cold water

A pensioner who fell into the canal spent two hours in the freezing cold water before she was able to get help.

The 74-year-old woman was walking along the towpath of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal on Friday night when she slipped and fell in.

Firefighters from Wigan were called to Lockgate Place in Poolstock at 8.30pm to help her.

Watch manager Shaun Aspey said: "I don't know what time she did it, but I think she was there for two hours before she could raise the alarm. A dog walker passing heard her cries and alerted us."

The temperature was low and it is thought the woman held onto the side of the canal while waiting for help.

Fire crews went into the canal to rescue the elderly woman.

Mr Aspey said: "She was very cold and we handed her over to the paramedics and I think she was taken to Wigan Infirmary. She had a suspected broken foot.

"She was very relieved when we came."