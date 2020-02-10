Elderly woman taken to hospital after crashing car into lamppost

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a lamppost.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a Volkswagen Polo, on Manchester Road in Leigh, at around 3pm today.

Fire crews attended

The woman, who is said to have been in her 80s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Watch manager Martin Brocklehurst, from Leigh fire station, said: "We sent one fire engine and when we arrived police and the ambulance service were already in attendance.

"A woman, who was around in her 80s, was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The Volkswagen Polo she had been driving had crashed into a lamppost. The lamppost has been knocked over and there was damage caused to the front of the car."