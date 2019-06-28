Electronic permits will ease Wigan tip delays

Recycling household waste in Wigan and Leigh will soon be easier than ever following the introduction of electronic permits.

A system which has been in place for the last 13 years will be transformed with residents able to obtain permits in a matter of hours – a sharp contrast to the five days it can currently take.

Under the new model, people with vans and twin axle trailers can instead apply online via MyAccount for a permit.

If the application is accepted they will receive an email with a reference number and a QR code, within two hours to attend sites.

Residents simply take a mobile device which has email or a print out of their permit to the HWRC and have their individual QR code scanned on site within seven days of the permit being issued.

Anyone using the service will need to take two forms of identification like driving licence and utility bill as “My Account” can be set up by anyone.

It’s a marked difference to what is in place currently with people required to ring the call centre or log online, before being posted out.

Ian Burns, Wigan Council’s waste disposal and strategy manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for residents to dispose of their waste.

“Not only will the electronic permits save time and make it more efficient but the identification at sites across the borough should also prevent misuse of the waste permits by traders illegally disposing of their waste.

“More and more people are heading online and we appreciate that speed and convenience is key to making peoples’ lives that bit easier.”

The new permits are part of Wigan Council’s digital first strategy and in line with the many ways the authority looks to improve the customer journey and make efficiencies.

For those that do not have access to a computer or mobile device then people can still visit the Life Centres in Wigan or Leigh.

Or residents can visit any one of the council’s libraries across the borough to access the site www.wigan.gov.uk.