Elephant droppings coffee raises charity cash!

The world’s most expensive and rare coffee became a little scarcer after connoisseur Bill Kenyon halved its availability at Holland Hall Hotel’s Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Bill was due to auction off four cups of Black Ivory, which is made from beans recovered from elephant poo in Thailand.

But after “just checking it was OK”, he necked two of them himself!

The Up Holland venue and event sponsor Brodies Tea & Coffee sourced enough of the coffee for just four espresso-sized cups, which sell for upwards of £50 each in the world’s top hotels and restaurants.

Two visitors to the coffee morning were cancer beater Tracey Hughes and her partner James Norton, from Orrell.

“It was very rich, and I never thought I’d be saying a combination of chocolate, vanilla and grass tones tasted so good,” said Tracey.

Holland Hall acquired the Black Ivory at a market rate of around £700 per kilo, but could only get around 35g.

Only 150kg is released to the likes of the world’s best hotels and Michelin Star restaurants annually.

The event made £172.51 for the charity.