Ellen's memorial garden wins regional honour

A memorial garden commemorating a murdered Wigan student has landed a top award.

The feature at Orrell Water Park remembers Ellen Higginbottom, 18, at Orrell Water Park and has won the Royal Horticultural Society’s Overcoming Adversity prize at the North West In

Ellen Higginbottom

Bloom awards. The Winstanley College student was killed by prowler Mark Buckley last year who has since been jailed for life.

On the same night there were also awards for Wigan Borough In Bloom; Shevington In Bloom; Shevington Memorial Park; Haigh Woodland Park; Ashton’s Jubliee Park; Golborne

Community Wetland Project; Ambergate retirement apartments in Atherton; Wigan and Leigh Hospice; and the Friends of Hindley Station.