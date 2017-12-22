Embarrassing yourself on the Christmas night out ...

If it’s the morning after the night before and you’ve woken up with your mouth feeling like the inside of a birdcage, your head pounding and a sinking feeling that you want to crawl back under your duvet until January, the chances are you’re recovering from your work’s Christmas party.

A combination of festive frivolities along with words and actions emboldened by alcohol can lead to some people’s cheeks glowing with embarrassment as flashbacks of their humiliating antics suddenly come flooding back.

Bad behaviour is prevalent at works dos – drinking copious amounts of alcohol, humiliating yourself, being sick, proclaiming your love for a colleague who doesn’t feel the same and being aggressive and having a drunken row with a co-worker are just some of the shenanigans that occur.

Oversharing personal information when alcohol has loosened the tongue is another mishap as is accidental nudity.

Some people feel so mortified by their actions, they are tempted not to go into work the next day hoping if they give it time, the gossip will have died down.

But all their absence does is draw greater attention to their antics– and they’ll also find themselves being gossiped about for skiving.

Far better to brazen it out, laugh off the ribbing... and wait for the next night out when some other poor fool is bound to do something even more stupid.

If you did wrong someone during your night out – whether in the form of verbal abuse, fisticuffs or drunken insults – it’s best to clear the air immediately with an apology, as pretending it didn’t happen and burying your head doesn’t work. Just face it and move on.

Alcohol plays a major part in cringeworthy moments... and is the reason some workers vow never to drink in the company of colleagues again. Others are so terrified of doing something shameful in front of workmates, they decide to take the highest precaution by not going out with them at all. But where’s the fun in that?

A survey has revealed one in four professionals admit to dreading the office party.

And research also shows a quarter of people regret something they did at a past work Christmas do.

While everyone wants to keep their dignity – and their job – it’s still important to let your hair down.

Legendary Christmas office party stories are part of the fun – although admittedly it is funnier when you’re not the one everyone’s talking and laughing about.

I mentioned the topic of Christmas night out stories to my colleagues and was regaled with many hilarious tales – some of which I couldn’t possibly recount.

But one that made me chuckle was about one co-worker who ambitiously tried drinking shots with some of the ‘young uns’ and ended up going home at 10pm as he was in such a state.

The problem was, he couldn’t remember where he lived so couldn’t tell the taxi driver where to take him.

He ended up wandering around a cemetery and a pizza box was involved – but I’m not sure if he was eating from it or sleeping in it!

He hasn’t attended another office night out since due to a self-imposed ban.

Enjoy the festivities everyone!