25,000 tonnes of rubbish, including hazardous materials, are continuing to burn at an illegal tip – more than a week after it went up in flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Bolton House Road on Tuesday July 1 – and crews have been there ever since.

The former scrapyard has been used as an illicit rubbish dump and the site is understood to have many scrap vehicles, tyres and hundreds of thousands of binbags containing household waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters initially had trouble accessing the site because a vandalised digger had been left blocking the entrance.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire, which started Tuesday July 1, on Bolton House Lane, Bickershaw.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons called all the agencies together and is receiving regular updates as well as has being assured the criminal investigation is ongoing.

He is pushing for the funding for the waste to be removed, whether that comes from Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the council, the Environment Agency, or another source.

Mr Simons is also aiming for a tactical co-ordination group to be set up, which will ensure the various agencies work together to sort the situation once the fire is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Simons MP

The situation will be reviewed again on Thursday July 10.

Mr Simons said: "People in Bickershaw deserve better than lack of water, polluted air, and illegal activity leading to flames that go on for weeks.

"I'm pleased to have got different agencies working together, and now I'm pushing for a tactical coordination group, so we can get the funding together to remove the waste and get it sorted as soon as possible. Criminal investigations are ongoing and in the meantime, I won't stop pushing for action."

Wigan Council, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and United Utilities are working together to keep the fire under control.

A water plan from United Utilities is now in place which means the fire service was able to establish a fire break to allow a more aggressive response to tackling the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water company is also dealing with toxic run-off water as well as providing bottled water to customers registered on the priority service scheme and is continuing to support residents.

Wigan Council has helped by providing additional water tankers and equipment, including cranes and diggers, managing traffic flows and visiting nearby residents to offer support.

Residents were invited to access washing facilities at council-owned leisure centres, and a 24/7 emergency helpline was set up.

However, as a result of the ongoing incident, fire service resources are tied up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hindley Town Football Club reported that firefighters had to come from Bolton because no engines were available nearby.

This meant that there were no resources from the fire service available for up to 90 minutes for the whole of Wigan and Bolton due to a fire at the club and the ongoing tip fire.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for police, crime and civil contingencies at Wigan Council, said: “I’d like to thank our teams who have worked around the clock all week to support the fire service respond effectively to this incident.

"Our teams have maintained a visible presence in surrounding neighbourhoods, delivering leaflets, door-knocking residents, and providing additional support to vulnerable residents.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to local residents, businesses and community groups for their patience and cooperation.”