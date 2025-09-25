A man who fell 100ft from the top of Wigan’s main shopping mall has died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics battled to save the casualty but a source has now confirmed that they were unable to do so.

The North West Air Ambulance and police were scrambled to the scene at Crompton Street at around 2.30pm today (Thursday September 25) although the helicopter, which had been circling, has now left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man appeared to have fallen from the top of the spiral multi-storey car park section of the Grand Arcade and into the shopping centre’s service area.

The immediate area was cordoned off.

Contact Samaritans at any time on freephone 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org