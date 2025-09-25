A man has died after falling from the rooftop car park of Wigan's Grand Arcade shopping mall

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 16:28 BST
A man who fell 100ft from the top of Wigan’s main shopping mall has died.

Paramedics battled to save the casualty but a source has now confirmed that they were unable to do so.

The North West Air Ambulance and police were scrambled to the scene at Crompton Street at around 2.30pm today (Thursday September 25) although the helicopter, which had been circling, has now left.

The man appeared to have fallen from the top of the spiral multi-storey car park section of the Grand Arcade and into the shopping centre’s service area.

The immediate area was cordoned off.

Contact Samaritans at any time on freephone 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

