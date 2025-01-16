Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A walker was stretchered to safety by rescue experts after he was badly injured in an accident on a Wigan canal towpath.

The man had suffered a nasty leg injury during a fall on ice at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday January 12.

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team was scrambled along with both the North West Air Ambulance and North West Ambulance Service.

The specialists were brought in because of access difficulties for conventional 999 vehicles.

The injured man is stretchered to safety by members of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team

A social media post from the rescue team read: “On Sunday, Bolton MRT worked alongside colleagues from North West Air Ambulance and North West Ambulance Service to rescue a man who had suffered a serious leg injury falling on ice.

“He was on a canal towpath near Haigh Woodland Park.

"Although not a remote location, thick ice on the path required the use of some of our specialist equipment.

“Once extricated, the man was taken to hospital by land ambulance. We wish him a speedy recovery.”