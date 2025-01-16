Badly injured man saved by mountain rescue team at Wigan beauty spot

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:56 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 08:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A walker was stretchered to safety by rescue experts after he was badly injured in an accident on a Wigan canal towpath.

The man had suffered a nasty leg injury during a fall on ice at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday January 12.

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team was scrambled along with both the North West Air Ambulance and North West Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The specialists were brought in because of access difficulties for conventional 999 vehicles.

The injured man is stretchered to safety by members of Bolton Mountain Rescue TeamThe injured man is stretchered to safety by members of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team
The injured man is stretchered to safety by members of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team

A social media post from the rescue team read: “On Sunday, Bolton MRT worked alongside colleagues from North West Air Ambulance and North West Ambulance Service to rescue a man who had suffered a serious leg injury falling on ice.

“He was on a canal towpath near Haigh Woodland Park.

"Although not a remote location, thick ice on the path required the use of some of our specialist equipment.

“Once extricated, the man was taken to hospital by land ambulance. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice