Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan police have confirmed they have found the body of a missing mum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Burton, who was originally from the Cheshire area, was last seen on Walker Drive in Leigh at around 2am on Tuesday (November 12).

Greater Manchester Police issued an appeal to help find Jane which has since been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane

A large emergency services presence was reported around Pennington Flash and nearby woodland after her car was located outside the beauty spot.

Police helicopters were also deployed, along with multiple ambulances and police vehicles,

Jane’s son Josh Burton posted on Facebook that it was the “worst possible news” and thanked those who had been out helping search for his mum.

He said: “Unfortunately it was the worst possible news following the search for my mum today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to everyone who helped and supported. I wanted to provide an update so people don’t carry on searching through the night.

“A truly amazing woman for those who knew her.”

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “We can confirm that officers searching for missing Jane sadly found her body yesterday.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and specialist officers are supporting her family at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts remain with Jane's family and a file has now been passed to the coroner's office.”