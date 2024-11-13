Body found as Wigan police search for missing mum

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Nov 2024, 07:27 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan police have confirmed they have found the body of a missing mum.

Jane Burton, who was originally from the Cheshire area, was last seen on Walker Drive in Leigh at around 2am on Tuesday (November 12).

Greater Manchester Police issued an appeal to help find Jane which has since been removed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
£50m revamp of Haigh Hall on track with no mention of controversy
JaneJane
Jane

A large emergency services presence was reported around Pennington Flash and nearby woodland after her car was located outside the beauty spot.

Police helicopters were also deployed, along with multiple ambulances and police vehicles,

Jane’s son Josh Burton posted on Facebook that it was the “worst possible news” and thanked those who had been out helping search for his mum.

He said: “Unfortunately it was the worst possible news following the search for my mum today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thank you to everyone who helped and supported. I wanted to provide an update so people don’t carry on searching through the night.

“A truly amazing woman for those who knew her.”

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “We can confirm that officers searching for missing Jane sadly found her body yesterday.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and specialist officers are supporting her family at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts remain with Jane's family and a file has now been passed to the coroner's office.”

Related topics:WiganLeighFacebook
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice