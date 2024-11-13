Body found as Wigan police search for missing mum
Jane Burton, who was originally from the Cheshire area, was last seen on Walker Drive in Leigh at around 2am on Tuesday (November 12).
Greater Manchester Police issued an appeal to help find Jane which has since been removed.
A large emergency services presence was reported around Pennington Flash and nearby woodland after her car was located outside the beauty spot.
Police helicopters were also deployed, along with multiple ambulances and police vehicles,
Jane’s son Josh Burton posted on Facebook that it was the “worst possible news” and thanked those who had been out helping search for his mum.
He said: “Unfortunately it was the worst possible news following the search for my mum today.
"Thank you to everyone who helped and supported. I wanted to provide an update so people don’t carry on searching through the night.
“A truly amazing woman for those who knew her.”