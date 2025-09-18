An investigation has been launched after the jail death of a Wigan drug dealer.

Andrew Bullough, 59, formerly of Withington Lane in Aspull, was found collapsed at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington on August 21 and medics were unable to save him.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has now embarked on an inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

He had been serving a six-year sentence imposed by a Bradford Crown Court judge in May last year for conspiracy to supply class A substances and possession of criminal property in relation to drug dealings across the North of England.

The hearing was told that Bullough was a customer of a drugs gang run by Mohammed Laher, 32, of Leeds Old Road in Bradford, who was jailed for seven years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine.

Myles Shepherd, 29, of Pynate Road in Batley, described as a "trusted courier,” was jailed for three years and six months after police found 1kg of cocaine in a car he was driving in Colne on March 15 in 2023.

Mohammed Ismail, 29, of Gloucester Avenue in Fagley, was jailed for five years found 1kg of cocaine and 15kg of the horse tranquilliser ketamine in a vehicle he was driving in Musgrave Road in Eccleshill, and premises under his control in Fagley Mini Market, Moorside Road, on March 27 2023.

All four were sentenced in connection with an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team, which targets serious organised crime.

Bullough’s sentence had also included punishments for offences committed in Bolton.

He had been due to appear before Bolton Crown Court next month to face a Proceeds of Crime hearing at which attempts would have been made to reclaim ill-gotten gains from his drug dealing, but that will now be dismissed.

HMP Thorn Cross is a category D – low security – prison. Previously a young offenders’ institution, it now accommodates suspects and offenders of all adult ages. It is located in the village of Appleton Thorn near Warrington.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police confirmed that officers had been called to Thorn Cross prison on August 21 and that a man had died.

They said that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that a file would be passed on to the Cheshire East coroner.