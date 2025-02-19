Dog alerts residents to tumble dryer blaze at house in Wigan borough
A dog raised the alarm when a tumble dryer caught fire at a house in Wigan borough.
It meant the occupants could get out of the detached property on Gadbury Fold, Atherton and call 999.
Firefighters from Hindley rushed to the house at 12.15pm on Wednesday and were able to contain the blaze to the downstairs utility room.
Residents are urged to check their smoke alarms are working and call the fire service on 0800 555 815 if they need new ones.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.