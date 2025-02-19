A dog raised the alarm when a tumble dryer caught fire at a house in Wigan borough.

It meant the occupants could get out of the detached property on Gadbury Fold, Atherton and call 999.

Firefighters from Hindley rushed to the house at 12.15pm on Wednesday and were able to contain the blaze to the downstairs utility room.

Residents are urged to check their smoke alarms are working and call the fire service on 0800 555 815 if they need new ones.