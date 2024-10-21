Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of Wigan homes are without power this morning after high winds from Storm Ashley hit supplies.

A total of 75 premises in the Bryn and Tyldesley areas have suffered power cuts in the wake of the overnight gales.

The bulk of those homes affected were in Tyldesley with another 10 suffering in Bryn, with engineers saying they hope to have the latter’s electricity on again before midday.

Electricity North West says the postcode areas affected in Tyldesley are M29 8ET, M29 8FT, M29 8NH, WN4 9UH, WN4 9UQ and engineers have been dispatched to tackle the issues there.

Storm Ashley has affected power supplies in Wigan over night

A statement from the utility firm reads: "This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident with the underground cable that provides electricity to your home or business. We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.

"Please note that all our timescales are estimated based on previous experience and may change if new information becomes available while our engineers are fixing the issue. With underground power cuts, we may need to dig to repair the cable and this can sometimes extend the length of time you are without power."

Borough firefighters told Wigan Today that they hadn’t any weather-related incidents to attend as the season’s first named storm passed through the region.

The worst-hit areas of the country have been in Northern Ireland and Scotland.