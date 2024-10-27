Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have come together to launch a campaign urging Wiganers to stay safe this Halloween and Bonfire Night.

It comes after incidents of anti-social behaviour rose by more than 20 per cent last year, with direct attacks on firefighters also increasing.

Between September 1 and November 13 last year, the police and fire service recorded 22 attacks on firefighters, 1,017 hoax calls, 1,167 fires started deliberately and 10,036 incidents of anti-social behaviour, up from 8,200 the year before.

Police will crack down on the sale of illegal fireworks during the campaign

Bang Out Of Order is a campaign led by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) alongside Greater Manchester Police (GMP), North West Ambulance Service, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the city-region’s 10 councils.

It highlights the consequences of anti-social behaviour, encourages parents to talk to children about their behaviour and informs people how to report incidents.

As part of the campaign, members of the fire service will visit schools to give safety advice on bonfires, fireworks and anti-social behaviour.

Assistant chief fire officer Carlos Meakin said: “The Bonfire and Halloween period is extremely busy for firefighters across GMFRS. Our crews do incredible work in keeping communities safe and are thankful to the majority of residents who enjoy this period safely.

“However, it is sad to see our firefighters attacked while they’re just trying to do their job. I hope that the Bang Out Of Order campaign, alongside our partner agencies, can highlight the dangers this behaviour poses and reduce these types of incidents.”

Supt John-Paul Ruffle said: “The Halloween and Bonfire period is a busy one for GMP and our emergency service colleagues, and we want to remind people that they should enjoy themselves safely and respectfully, mindful of those in their communities.

“We work closely with partners to ensure that stores selling illegal fireworks are investigated and robustly dealt with, while our plans for this period will see continued work in tackling anti-social behaviour which can peak during this time and be a blight on the lives of law-abiding people.

“I want to reassure the public that we take anti-social behaviour very seriously, and we will be proactively working across the entirety of Greater Manchester with our partners and blue-light colleagues to tackle those responsible.”

Kate Green, Greater Manchester’s deputy mayor for safer and stronger communities, said: “We know that most people in Greater Manchester will enjoy the Halloween and Bonfire period safely and respectfully. Unfortunately, there will be a minority causing distress to residents, communities and emergency services through their anti-social behaviour, hoax calls that distract firefighters from attending more serious incidents and attacks on emergency service workers who are trying to help.

“Our fire, police and ambulance services have once again joined forces with local authorities to say this behaviour is ‘Bang out of Order’ – it will not be tolerated and offenders could be jailed or fined.

“We are also asking for the public’s help to prevent incidents – you can report anti-social behaviour through GMP’s LiveChat service or call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

“If your child is planning to go out during this period, make sure you know where they are, what they are doing and how to contact them.”