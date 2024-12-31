Emergency services rush to Wigan retail park after car crashes into wall

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Dec 2024, 16:50 GMT
Two women have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall at a Wigan retail park.

The vehicle hit the wall outside Sports Direct, on Robin Retail Park, shortly before 2.50pm on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve.

Police cars, fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the site to help two women inside the car.

It is not known what caused the collision, but fortunately the car did not hit any pedestrians in the busy shopping area.

The car hit a wall outside Sports Direct at Robin Retail Park

The women were assessed and led out of the car by firefighters, before they were seen by paramedics.

One woman was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment, while the other was said to have a “severe” injury and was transported to Salford Royal Hospital.

Firefighters worked to make both the car and the wall safe, with a building inspector due to attend to check the condition of the shop on Tuesday afternoon.

